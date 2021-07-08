Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Australians affected by recent lockdowns will be able to defer mortgage repayments under a new support package

By Australian Associated Press
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 13 days ago

Small businesses and Australians with home loans who are struggling through Covid-19 lockdowns can count on their banks to help them, says the Australian Banking Association.

A new national support package will be available to all small businesses and home loan customers who are significantly impacted by current lockdowns or recovery from recent lockdowns, the peak body announced on Thursday evening.

Customers will be able to seek deferrals of their mortgage repayments on a month by month basis.

Small businesses with loans in good standing will be able to delay loan repayments by up to three months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pHKDt_0arLqoRJ00
Customers will be able to seek deferrals of their mortgage repayments on a month by month basis

Banks are also promising to refund merchant terminal fees for up to three months.

The package must be given the green light by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission.

Australian Banking Association CEO Anna Bligh said that recent lockdowns have taken their toll on customers.

'Customers can rest assured that if they need help, they will get it. Your bank will help you find a way through, don't tough it out on your own,' Ms Bligh said.

'Banks also stand ready to support larger businesses and they will be assessed on a case by case basis.

'Customers who need support should contact their bank.'

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

208K+
Followers
79K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anna Bligh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage#Lockdowns#Australians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
Related
Economymoneyweek.com

Regulator to clamp down on transfers out of final salary pension schemes

Do pension savers need protecting from themselves? New proposals from the government would give trustees in charge of final-salary pension schemes the power to reject requests from members to transfer their savings elsewhere if they think the new arrangement could be a poor deal. The plans, which could come into...
Worldcrowdfundinsider.com

Proptech OwnHome Raises $3.6 million to Help Renters Gain Home Ownership

OwnHome, an Australian Proptech seeking to help turn renters into homeowners, has raised $3.6 million from investors including Global Founders Capital, Entrée Capital, AfterWork, and InVentures. OwnHome had previously secured seed funding from the Commonwealth Bank’s x15 Xccelerate program. The company notes that skyrocketing property prices are making it more...
Small Businessfinextra.com

Square to take on incumbents with business banking accounts

Square is to take on the nation's big banks with the launh of Square Banking, providing small businesses with a full suite of checking and savings accounts, payment cards and loans. Coming on the heels of Square’s industrial bank, Square Financial Services - which began operations in March - Square...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Leading UK Insurer Hamilton Fraser Partners With Trov To Provide All Digital Renters Insurance To Its Customers

LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trov ( www.trov.com ), a global leader in embedded insurance, today announces that Hamilton Fraser ( www.hamiltonfraser.co.uk ), a leading provider of insurance and services to the private rented sector, has signed-on as one of Trov's newest partners, enabling the insurer to offer digital insurance products to its customers by deploying Trov's white-labelled solution.
Real Estatealbuquerqueexpress.com

Online Home Loan from Bajaj Housing Finance Limited

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bajaj Housing Finance Limited (BHFL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Bajaj Finance Limited, is offering Amazon gift vouchers worth up to Rs.10,000 to customers who apply for a home loan via their website. This limited period offer is valid till July 22, 2021 and extends to all new customers applying for a home loan on the BHFL website. Customers can get vouchers by simply filling out theTo qualify for receiving Amazon gift vouchers, customers need to fill the loan application form online on the BHFL website. Additionally, applicants must meet both the below conditions to qualify.
EconomyFXStreet.com

Australian economy set for $10b lockdown hit – KPMG

The extended lockdowns in Australia’s two most populous states of Sydney and Victoria, which are aimed at curbing Delta covid strain contagion, could cost the country $10 billion, KPMG Global noted in its latest report. Key findings. “KPMG estimates up to 1.5 percentage points will be stripped from growth in...
Personal FinancePosted by
Reuters

Australia's Afterpay to launch banking app in October

July 20 (Reuters) - Afterpay Ltd (APT.AX) will launch its banking app in October to widen its offerings beyond buy now, pay later (BNPL) services for its 3.5 million-plus Australian users as competition intensifies, the company said on Tuesday. The move by Afterpay into banking will test the reach of...
Real Estatefinextra.com

Volt acquires Australian Mortgage

Australian neobank Volt has acquired fintech lender Australian Mortgage to speed up the mortgage approval process as part of its banking-as-a-service offering. The deal will see Volt cut turnaround times for mortgage approvals from weeks to as little as 15 minutes. The product will be distributed through Australian Financial Group...
Credits & LoansShawano Leader

Payday Loans in 2021: Urgent Help Online

Online payday loans are a common way nowadays of distributing urgent cash needs. In case you’ve just turned out to be in a tough situation where you need to control huge expenses due to the bad spot, unexpected bills, but your budget is limited, emergency payday loans may come in handy and be the great solution to your concerns.
EconomyTennessee Tribune

Australian State Businesses Wait On Federal Support

SYDNEY — A support package to help keep struggling southeastern Australia’s New South Wales businesses afloat during Sydney’s worsening coronavirus outbreak is set to be unveiled. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the federal and New South Wales governments have been finalizing the details of cash flow support for businesses. Social...
Philadelphia, PAgenerocity.org

‘Postal banks helped people of little means to be able to save a few hundred dollars’

How would you feel about being able to do your banking at your local post office?. That’s the question we posed to our community yesterday (via our daily newsletter) after having published a guest column by researchers who say that reverting to the practice of postal banking — which was available to Americans until 1967 and is still popular in the United Kingdom and France — could provide a financial lifeline to the millions of Americans without a bank account.
Worldthewestsidegazette.com

Australian Credit Card Debt Rising As Lockdowns Bite

CANBERRA, Australia — Having a number of credit cards may be out of favor, but they’re still handy during a lockdown. Data released by the Reserve Bank of Australia on July 7 shows a sharp U-turn in personal credit growth this year, after plunging in 2020 when many people raided their savings to pay down debt. Australians in May 2021 added almost AU$100 million ($74.38 million) in personal credit card debt, with interest pushing the total owed just above AU$20 billion ($14.88 billion).
Credits & LoansLas Vegas Herald

Slick Cash Loan Offers Online Instant Cash Loans

Slick Cash Loan has announced that it is offering instant cash loans to help people meet their unpredicted cash needs. This reputed portal is fast becoming the most trusted resource for online loans that get instant approval in most cases. "We understand that some people might need funds quickly for...
Economygenerocity.org

Postal banking could provide free accounts to 21 million in US without access to a credit union or community bank

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article here. About a quarter of census tracts with a post office don’t have a community bank or credit union branch, suggesting postal banking could provide a financial lifeline to the millions of Americans without a bank account, according to our new research.
TechnologyArs Technica

The Chime banking app has been closing accounts, not returning money

Chime is a banking application which serves millions of users—but it's not actually a bank. And it racked up an unusually large number of consumer protection cases over the last year—920 complaints at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and thousands at the Better Business Bureau. The majority of the CFPB complaints regard forced account closure—accounts closed against a consumer's will without immediately refunding the consumer's account balance in the process.
Public SafetyPosted by
TechRadar

Online payment fraud is costing business owners billions

Businesses are set to suffer over $206 billion in losses from identity fraud in the period between 2021 and 2025, according to new figures. A study from Juniper Research has highlighted growing issues for merchants, especially since the arrival of the global coronavirus pandemic. To put the huge figure into perspective; Juniper’s number is equivalent to nearly 10 times Amazon’s net income for the 2020 financial year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy