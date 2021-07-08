Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Macomb, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 16:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Macomb; Wayne The National Weather Service in Detroit/Pontiac has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Wayne County in southeastern Michigan South central Macomb County in southeastern Michigan * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 444 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Grosse Pointe, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Wayne and south central Macomb Counties, including the following locations... Harper Woods, Grosse Pointe Shores, Grosse Pointe Woods, Grosse Pointe Park, Grosse Pointe Farms, Eastpointe and Roseville. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH