Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Berks, Bucks, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 16:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Berks; Bucks; Lehigh; Montgomery; Northampton The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Berks County in eastern Pennsylvania Southeastern Lehigh County in eastern Pennsylvania Northwestern Montgomery County in southeastern Pennsylvania Northwestern Bucks County in southeastern Pennsylvania Southwestern Northampton County in eastern Pennsylvania * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 445 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bally, or 12 miles southwest of Allentown, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Wind damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Allentown, Easton, Bethlehem, Emmaus, Northampton, Hellertown, East Greenville, Bath, Bally, Bechtelsville, Riegelsville, Steuben, Glendon, Pleasant Valley, Zionsville, Ancient Oaks, Lehigh University, Geryville, Springtown and Beersville. This includes the following highways Northeast Extension between mile markers 43 and 59. Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 52 and 74. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH