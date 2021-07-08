Cancel
Piute County, UT

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Utah Mountains by NWS

weather.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 14:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-10 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Utah Mountains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT SATURDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 493 BELOW 7500 FEET * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 493 Central Utah Mountains. * WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon, then north 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph Saturday afternoon. Winds will decrease during the overnight and early morning hours. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 8 percent. Poor overnight recoveries are expected. * IMPACTS...Fire weather conditions may become critical across the watch areas. New fire starts could spread rapidly.

alerts.weather.gov

