Red Flag Warning issued for Wasatch Mountains, Western Uintah Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 03:31:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Wasatch Mountains; Western Uintah Basin RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 479 AND 482 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 479 Wasatch Mountains and Fire Weather Zone 482 Western Uintah Basin. * WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Fire weather conditions may become critical across the watch areas. New fire starts could spread rapidly.