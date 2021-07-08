Cancel
Genesee County, NY

Special Weather Statement issued for Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Orleans by NWS

weather.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Genesee; Livingston; Monroe; Ontario; Orleans A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHERN LIVINGSTON SOUTHEASTERN ORLEANS...EASTERN GENESEE...MONROE AND NORTHWESTERN ONTARIO COUNTIES At 444 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Byron, or 7 miles northeast of Batavia, moving east at 45 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Rochester, Greece, Irondequoit, Chili, Batavia, Brockport, East Rochester, Brighton, Gates-North Gates, Henrietta, Penfield, Le Roy, Spencerport, Avon, Honeoye Falls, Pavilion, Byron, Caledonia, Lima and Scottsville. This includes the following highways Interstate 390 between exits 10 and 12. Interstate 90 between exits 48 and 46. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

alerts.weather.gov

