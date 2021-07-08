Red Flag Warning issued for San Rafael Swell, Southern Ashley National Forest by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-10 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: San Rafael Swell; Southern Ashley National Forest; Tavaputs Plateau RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 483, 484, AND 489 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 483 Southern Ashley National Forest, Fire Weather Zone 484 Tavaputs Plateau and Fire Weather Zone 489 San Rafael Swell. * WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon, then north 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph Saturday afternoon. Winds will decrease during the overnight and early morning hours. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 5 percent. Poor overnight recoveries are expected. * IMPACTS...Fire weather conditions may become critical across the watch areas. New fire starts could spread rapidly.