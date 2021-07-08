Severe Weather Statement issued for Genesee, Orleans by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Genesee; Orleans THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN ORLEANS AND CENTRAL GENESEE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0