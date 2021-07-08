City agrees to fund Seaside walkway repairs on 4-1 vote

On a 4-1 vote, with Commissioner Chip Ross dissenting, the Fernandina Beach City Commission (FBCC) approved Resolution 2021-95 at their July 6, 2021 Regular Meeting. In so doing, the City accepted the maintenance responsibility and repairs of the Seaside subdivision boardwalk located in the unimproved portion of the Jean LaFitte Boulevard, north of Atlantic View Drive (approximately 400 linear feet). The City acknowledged boardwalk repairs, in the amount of $70,000, are necessary in order to extend the boardwalk’s useful life.