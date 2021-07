Queen Victoria and Prince Albert purchased their holiday home, Osborne House, in 1845 and the monarch went on to visit the property until her death in 1901. Despite Victoria's wishes, King Edward gave the home to the state, and part of the grounds became the Royal Navy College, Osborne until 1921. But several parts of the home remained private until 1954 when Queen Elizabeth II gave permission for Victoria and Albert's rooms to be opened to the public.