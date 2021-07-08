Joe Torre's 2002 All-Star Game speech was one-upped by Ichiro
If you were fortunate (and talented) enough to be named a member of the American League All-Star team in 1997, or any year from 1999-2002, or 2004, then you were also fortunate enough to play for one of the greatest skippers that Major League Baseball has ever seen: Joe Torre. With six pennants and four World Series rings in the eight-year span from 1996 to 2003, Torre was a no-brainer to manage the team in at least a few of those years while he was leading such a powerhouse team to success again and again, and many AL players who weren't with organizations as good as those Yankees were able to play under Torre's watchful eye for a day, all thanks to the Midsummer Classic. It must have been the experience of a lifetime to listen to his thoughts prior to the festivities, to hear one of the baseball's wisest legends bestowing wisdom to the brightest stars that the game had to offer.www.audacy.com
Comments / 0