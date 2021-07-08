Joe Torre's 2002 All-Star Game speech was one-upped by Ichiro

If you were fortunate (and talented) enough to be named a member of the American League All-Star team in 1997, or any year from 1999-2002, or 2004, then you were also fortunate enough to play for one of the greatest skippers that Major League Baseball has ever seen: Joe Torre. With six pennants and four World Series rings in the eight-year span from 1996 to 2003, Torre was a no-brainer to manage the team in at least a few of those years while he was leading such a powerhouse team to success again and again, and many AL players who weren't with organizations as good as those Yankees were able to play under Torre's watchful eye for a day, all thanks to the Midsummer Classic. It must have been the experience of a lifetime to listen to his thoughts prior to the festivities, to hear one of the baseball's wisest legends bestowing wisdom to the brightest stars that the game had to offer.