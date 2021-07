In late June, I stepped out of pandemic-ridden 2021 and into a carefully preserved remnant of 1920s Texas on a street corner in downtown El Paso. The Gardner Hotel is an El Paso staple that first opened in 1922 and (except for the addition of essentials like air conditioning and cable TV) has remained almost unchanged since. As a newcomer to Texas from the East Coast, I was instantly smitten by the hotel’s old-world, Western-frontier charm. The lobby is set up as a pseudo-museum, complete with cabinets displaying artifacts and letters gleaned from the early 1900s, and on my bedside table sat a still-functioning rotary phone that the desk clerk rang upon the arrival of my Taco Bell order.