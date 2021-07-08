Bike Night 2021 – Week 6 – Beautiful Bikes Taking A Bow (GALLERY)

Today was an AWESOME day, a perfect way to head into a 4th of July weekend - This was the 2nd Annual Clark The Larks Car Wash - Yes it was HOT, but hardly any wind at all, and there were smiles everywhere. This was a FREE car wash, and it was held at the Municipal ballpark parking lot - Several Larks employees/interns/ballplayers and some Eide Ford and Eide Chrysler staff came by to lend a hand - from 10 am to 3 pm, a steady stream of dirty cars entered the lot and just a few minutes exited nice and shiny clean. Here is the amazing part - donations were taken for the car washes and Eide stepped up and doubled each one! All the money raised goes to the United Way!