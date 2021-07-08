SDCC@Home 2021: A Full List of the TV Panels at the Virtual Event

In 2018, news broke that hit fantasy series The Wheel Of Time was getting a TV adaptation from Amazon, and since then, it’s been a slow run up until now. Until just recently, the only insights on what the show looks like have been concept art, Instagram Q&As, interviews with cast members. Plus, brief visual teasers of Mat’s dagger, Rand’s sword, Moiraine Sedai (played by Rosamund Pike), and Lan Mandragoran (played by Daniel Henney). And now it’s been announced that the show logo is launching sometime in 2021, giving it a six-month launch window.