THOMASTON — The Fine Arts Connection of Thomaston continues its 18th year of free summer concerts in the park with a concert by favorite band, Restless Mountain from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, July 12 at Seth Thomas Park on South Main Street. Restless Mountain Bluegrass band has been active in various configurations in Connecticut for more than a decade. The band regrouped in 2017 with several new musicians, a new song mix, and new presentation.