Amid scandal, Ubisoft elevates risk tied to attracting top talent

Monterrey, Mexico – Being a best-place-to-work has taken new meaning. As many contact centers struggle to reopen offices, AND agency’s call center in Monterrey, Mexico, has been investing to upgrade the Employee Experience by introducing new personal benefits, adding innovative digital technology, fresh graphic design concepts, collaborative workspaces, and even better air filtration. They have now become the world’s first to install the Integrated Viral Protection (IVP) Biodefense Indoor Air SystemTM . The agency installed nine IVP Biodefense Indoor Air System units as part of a $250,000 (US) renovation project in its 15,000 square-foot office in the San Jeronimo 4o Sector neighborhood, to bring more than 250 employees back to work safely.