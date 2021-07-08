How a Denton couple converted a school bus into a tiny home

Buy Now Denton residents Edgar Coronado, left, and Jessie Bishop turned a retired school bus into a tiny home, seen June 29. The couple built the home from the ground up after they purchased the school bus from a government auction. The tiny home features solar panels, a gas stove and a flushable toilet. Jeff Woo/DRC

A Denton couple spent the past eight months renovating a retired school bus into their new 300-square-foot home to fulfill their ultimate goal of traveling post-pandemic lockdown.

The blue-painted “skoolie,” a term used for school buses that have been turned into homes, has been stationed outside Merit Services on Mayhill Road allowing bypassers to witness the project progressively come to life. Jessie Bishop, whose family owns Merit Services, and Edgar Coronado, a certified plumber, began renovating their skoolie last August after winning the school bus in an online bid.

Almost immediately, they began ripping out the seats and drawing up the blueprints of their life.

The idea of moving into a tiny home lingered for Bishop and Coronado since they first got together six years ago, but it was never something they thought was possible. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit and cost them their jobs, the two began to reevaluate what they wanted out of their day-to-day lives.

“About three years ago, we got a house, it was my grandparents’ house, [and] we thought that was the dream goal,” Coronado said. “But the whole COVID thing last year, not knowing what could happen and the uncertainty of everything, we wanted to be able to just explore and see everything as much as we can while we’re still young and active.”

The two began researching the lifestyle and figuring out the options that would not only fit their needs but could keep them sustained. Now, the skoolie looks and functions entirely like a miniature apartment. Two 488-watt solar panels on the roof of the bus help power everything, such as lights and water pumps, and an HVAC unit controls the vents.

Despite the complete transformation, Coronado says the project is still only about 85% complete.

The bus’s folding doors now open like a regular door, and the three steel steps have been replaced by whitewall ceramic tiles and light-colored wood. Once overlooking the steering wheel and old-school dashboard, the skoolie looks more like a modern living space than a vehicle. It’s spacious enough to fit furniture and a queen-sized bed in the back and still has room for storage spaces around the bus. The colors of the Blume Deco porcelain tiles that corner their small wood stove inspired the terracotta red walls and the ashy blue kitchen cabinets.

Buy Now Denton residents and couple Edgar Coronado, left, and Jessie Bishop turned a retired school bus into a tiny home. “Seeing people’s reactions to seeing a bus with a house sticking out of it kind of feels invincible,” Coronado said. Jeff Woo/DRC

Bishop said they had looked into RVs before stumbling across the skoolie community, but they ended up ditching the idea when they rented one. Most RVs need to be pulled around, and the pulling was rough on their truck and killed the gas mileage. Also, mass-produced RVs don’t leave much room for personalization.

The skoolie’s desert chic aesthetic was based on Bishop’s love for the Arizona deserts and plants, and the expanded kitchen counter, which has a piece that covers the top of the sink when not in use, is fitting for Coronado’s love for cooking.

“I think the hardest thing for us to do was putting up the ceiling,” Bishop said. “[But] after every hard project, all of a sudden it was up and it was done, and that was always really exciting.”

Bishop and Coronado based their renovations around the bathroom, which sits on top of the bus’s tires, when drawing up their floor plans. In order to have room to stand inside the shower, they had to get rid of the rounded ceiling and extend it by building a tiny roof with small windows. Through all the renovations, the ceiling was the most difficult task to do but has ended up being the main attraction.

“Seeing people’s reactions to seeing a bus with a house sticking out of it kind of feels invincible,” Coronado said.

The change in lifestyle is not a spontaneous act; in fact, the two are DIY-savvy travelers. They have gone on road trips all over the U.S. since their first road trip together just two months after meeting. Now, their yearlong trip will open opportunities for a more nomadic lifestyle that includes working at farms and staying at national parks, as well as working remotely.

The two expect to start their new journey with their dog, Leo, within the next 30 days. Their first stop will be in Houston, and while it has not been completely mapped out, they plan on “chasing the weather” and traveling around the northern states first.

“Ultimately, the goal is to kind of find a place that we want to put down roots and have our own little farm one day,” Bishop said. “Maybe dog rescue, who knows.”