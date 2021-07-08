Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denton, TX

How a Denton couple converted a school bus into a tiny home

By Stephanie Salas-Vega For the Denton Record-Chronicle
Posted by 
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XXyFG_0arLoqt700
Buy Now Denton residents Edgar Coronado, left, and Jessie Bishop turned a retired school bus into a tiny home, seen June 29. The couple built the home from the ground up after they purchased the school bus from a government auction. The tiny home features solar panels, a gas stove and a flushable toilet. Jeff Woo/DRC

A Denton couple spent the past eight months renovating a retired school bus into their new 300-square-foot home to fulfill their ultimate goal of traveling post-pandemic lockdown.

The blue-painted “skoolie,” a term used for school buses that have been turned into homes, has been stationed outside Merit Services on Mayhill Road allowing bypassers to witness the project progressively come to life. Jessie Bishop, whose family owns Merit Services, and Edgar Coronado, a certified plumber, began renovating their skoolie last August after winning the school bus in an online bid.

Almost immediately, they began ripping out the seats and drawing up the blueprints of their life.

The idea of moving into a tiny home lingered for Bishop and Coronado since they first got together six years ago, but it was never something they thought was possible. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit and cost them their jobs, the two began to reevaluate what they wanted out of their day-to-day lives.

“About three years ago, we got a house, it was my grandparents’ house, [and] we thought that was the dream goal,” Coronado said. “But the whole COVID thing last year, not knowing what could happen and the uncertainty of everything, we wanted to be able to just explore and see everything as much as we can while we’re still young and active.”

The two began researching the lifestyle and figuring out the options that would not only fit their needs but could keep them sustained. Now, the skoolie looks and functions entirely like a miniature apartment. Two 488-watt solar panels on the roof of the bus help power everything, such as lights and water pumps, and an HVAC unit controls the vents.

Despite the complete transformation, Coronado says the project is still only about 85% complete.

The bus’s folding doors now open like a regular door, and the three steel steps have been replaced by whitewall ceramic tiles and light-colored wood. Once overlooking the steering wheel and old-school dashboard, the skoolie looks more like a modern living space than a vehicle. It’s spacious enough to fit furniture and a queen-sized bed in the back and still has room for storage spaces around the bus. The colors of the Blume Deco porcelain tiles that corner their small wood stove inspired the terracotta red walls and the ashy blue kitchen cabinets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VQEs3_0arLoqt700
Buy Now Denton residents and couple Edgar Coronado, left, and Jessie Bishop turned a retired school bus into a tiny home. “Seeing people’s reactions to seeing a bus with a house sticking out of it kind of feels invincible,” Coronado said. Jeff Woo/DRC

Bishop said they had looked into RVs before stumbling across the skoolie community, but they ended up ditching the idea when they rented one. Most RVs need to be pulled around, and the pulling was rough on their truck and killed the gas mileage. Also, mass-produced RVs don’t leave much room for personalization.

The skoolie’s desert chic aesthetic was based on Bishop’s love for the Arizona deserts and plants, and the expanded kitchen counter, which has a piece that covers the top of the sink when not in use, is fitting for Coronado’s love for cooking.

“I think the hardest thing for us to do was putting up the ceiling,” Bishop said. “[But] after every hard project, all of a sudden it was up and it was done, and that was always really exciting.”

Bishop and Coronado based their renovations around the bathroom, which sits on top of the bus’s tires, when drawing up their floor plans. In order to have room to stand inside the shower, they had to get rid of the rounded ceiling and extend it by building a tiny roof with small windows. Through all the renovations, the ceiling was the most difficult task to do but has ended up being the main attraction.

“Seeing people’s reactions to seeing a bus with a house sticking out of it kind of feels invincible,” Coronado said.

The change in lifestyle is not a spontaneous act; in fact, the two are DIY-savvy travelers. They have gone on road trips all over the U.S. since their first road trip together just two months after meeting. Now, their yearlong trip will open opportunities for a more nomadic lifestyle that includes working at farms and staying at national parks, as well as working remotely.

The two expect to start their new journey with their dog, Leo, within the next 30 days. Their first stop will be in Houston, and while it has not been completely mapped out, they plan on “chasing the weather” and traveling around the northern states first.

“Ultimately, the goal is to kind of find a place that we want to put down roots and have our own little farm one day,” Bishop said. “Maybe dog rescue, who knows.”

Comments / 4

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, TX
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Society
State
Arizona State
Denton, TX
Lifestyle
Denton, TX
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiny Home#Deserts#Grandparent#School Buses#Merit Services#Covid#Hvac#Blume Deco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
Sanger, TXPosted by
Denton Record-Chronicle

Black, veteran-owned Jus A Cup coffee shop revives roasts in Sanger

When Army veteran Kalita McKinney moved to Sanger in August of last year with her children, she noticed there were no dedicated coffee shops. “I said, ‘Lemme get a hot chai tea latte,’ and I’m going to go on my way to Sam’s Club, which is about 20 minutes away in Denton,” McKinney said. “There was not any place in town, and I was like, ‘How am I going to get what I need?’”
Lewisville, TXPosted by
Denton Record-Chronicle

With Lewisville water tower coming down, 'Big John' to be honored elsewhere

Despite efforts to save its 170-foot historic Fighting Farmers water tower, the city of Lewisville has decided it must come down and continue its legacy elsewhere. For many residents, especially Lewisville High School alumni, the water tower has served as a landmark along Interstate 35E and Main Street. However, the water tower is no longer useful for the city since it stopped being a functional part of the city’s water distribution last year.
Texas StatePosted by
Denton Record-Chronicle

Exercising in the Texas summer heat

The Texas heat in July can be extreme, to say the least. So, you might be wondering how you and your kids can safely maintain a healthy level of physical activity while coping with the heat. It’s tempting to stay indoors when it’s really hot, but staying indoors (particularly for kids) can lead to too much screen time and/or overeating. The question becomes, how can parents keep the family cool while still getting outside and staying active?
Denton, TXPosted by
Denton Record-Chronicle

Tioga coffee trailer to open brick-and-mortar Denton location soon

Elevated Grounds, a Tioga-based coffee trailer, will open a Denton location in the former Mi Casita Express building on University Drive by the end of the month. The shop will offer craft coffee, breakfast and baked goods, as well as introduce a lunch menu with salads and lighter fare. The Denton location will feature a double drive-thru and limited indoor seating and will be open 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. seven days a week. The lease on the space at 905 W. University Drive began this month, and the owners hope to be open this weekend or next week, co-owner Katelyn Slay said.
Denton, TXPosted by
Denton Record-Chronicle

Briefly in Denton and the area

A motorcyclist died following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Interstate 35 and U.S. Highway 380 on Wednesday night, Denton police confirmed. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead after being seriously injured in the crash, which happened at the southbound I-35 service road and U.S. 380 (University Drive) around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Denton, TXPosted by
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton ISD truck full of tools reported stolen from district facility

A pickup belonging to Denton ISD was reported stolen Tuesday from the district’s transportation center near Ryan High School, according to a police report. A caller told the Denton Police Department they last saw the work vehicle, a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado, on July 7 and discovered it missing Tuesday from the Denton ISD Transportation Center, 5093 E. McKinney St. The report says the truck contained $1,000 in tools and a $1,100 iPad.

Comments / 4

Community Policy