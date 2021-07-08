Cancel
Denton, TX

Police: No other drivers injured in Wednesday wreck that killed Denton woman

By Zaira Perez Staff Writer zaira.perez@dentonrc.com
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 14 days ago
Buy Now A decorated cross is displayed near the intersection of South Loop 288 and Shady Oaks Drive on Thursday. Emergency responders confirmed Sandra Cruz of Denton died Wednesday evening after being involved in a four-vehicle crash near the intersection. Jeff Woo/DRC

Police have identified a 44-year-old Denton woman as the person killed in a car crash Wednesday night that involved four vehicles on South Loop 288.

Denton first responders were dispatched to the crash around 7:26 p.m. at the intersection of Shady Oaks Drive and South Loop 288. A police officer at the scene started CPR on the woman before she was transported to a local hospital.

The woman, Sandra Cruz of Denton, was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner on Thursday ruled her death an accident and said the cause of her death was blunt force injuries from the crash.

Investigators haven’t yet determined the cause of the crash. The investigation so far shows Cruz, driving a Honda Accord, was traveling east on Shady Oaks Drive when she was struck by the driver of a Cadillac Escalade traveling on the loop, Denton Police Department spokesperson Allison Beckwith said.

Beckwith said the impact caused both vehicles to slide into the northbound lanes of Loop 288. Two more motorists in a Jeep Wrangler and Toyota Camry then struck the first two.

“The drivers of all three others were uninjured,” Beckwith said. “The fatality was the only injuries. Our officers are investigating factors of the crash as well as the cause.”

A report Thursday morning didn’t indicate other passengers were in any of the four vehicles, but Beckwith said that doesn’t mean the drivers were the only occupants.

The north and southbound lanes of South Loop 288 near the crash were closed for an extensive amount of time, Beckwith said. One lane of southbound traffic had opened by 10:40 p.m., but she didn’t have information on when the rest of the lanes opened.

Twelve people have died in vehicle crashes in Denton this year. The last fatal crash was on June 27 when an 18-year-old woman driving on University Drive near Trinity Road veered into the eastbound lanes and was struck by another driver, police said.

