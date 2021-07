Whether you want to lose weight or just want to get healthier, trying to find the perfect diet can be very overwhelming. There are so many options out there these days. You can go vegan and cut out all animal-based products or you can go to the other extreme and go carnivore, eating only animal-based products. You can try paleo and eat like our ancestors did or you can do Weight Watchers and track your points meticulously. You can eat low-carb, low-fat, low-sugar, low-calorie — the list goes on and on.