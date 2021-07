Even though they’re the two highest-rated defensive ends that Ohio State has ever signed, J.T Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer probably won’t be starters this year. They might not even be on the two-deep, at least not at the beginning of the season. Tyreke Smith, Zach Harrison, Tyler Friday and Javontae Jean-Baptiste have already been in the defensive end rotation for the past two seasons, so Larry Johnson will likely lean on those four experienced veterans – or some combination of them – to play most of the snaps on the edge early in the year.