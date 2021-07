STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A Staunton pet store is open after a fire in June closed their doors. Pets-N-Pals unlocked their doors Thursday, June 8 at noon for a soft opening. The building survived the fire, and neither humans nor animals were hurt. Employees say the fire did however leave some damage, so they had to make sure everything was ready to go for customers and pets to return.