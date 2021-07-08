More Coronavirus ICU Cases in Sonoma County

ICUs in Sonoma County are filling up with more coronavirus patients. Over 40 coronavirus patients are being treated across the area’s six hospitals, and 13 of those patients are in the ICU. According to Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase, those are numbers that have not been seen since mid-February. All of the current ICU cases involve people who are unvaccinated, and over 90-percent of the coronavirus patients admitted across local hospitals are unvaccinated as well. The county is in the midst of a modest surge in coronavirus cases, but the worst of the summer spike may still be ahead according to officials.