Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sonoma County, CA

More Coronavirus ICU Cases in Sonoma County

ksro.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleICUs in Sonoma County are filling up with more coronavirus patients. Over 40 coronavirus patients are being treated across the area’s six hospitals, and 13 of those patients are in the ICU. According to Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase, those are numbers that have not been seen since mid-February. All of the current ICU cases involve people who are unvaccinated, and over 90-percent of the coronavirus patients admitted across local hospitals are unvaccinated as well. The county is in the midst of a modest surge in coronavirus cases, but the worst of the summer spike may still be ahead according to officials.

www.ksro.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sonoma County, CA
Government
County
Sonoma County, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
City
Sonoma, CA
Sonoma County, CA
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Icus#Coronavirus Icu Cases#Icu#Sonoma County Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

CBO: Key debt limit date likely in October or November

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) on Wednesday forecasted that the Treasury Department would most likely run out of cash in October or November absent congressional action on the debt limit. The estimate comes as Republicans are saying they won't help Democrats to raise the debt ceiling and suggests that lawmakers...
SoccerNBC News

U.S. women's soccer team falls to Sweden in Olympic opener

The U.S. women's soccer team was routed in its Olympic opener Wednesday by Sweden, the same opponent that knocked it out of the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. The Swedish team beat the Americans 3-0, a devastating start for the reigning World Cup champions. The team had not lost a match since January 2019, but Wednesday's stunning upset before an empty stadium snapped that 44-game streak.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...

Comments / 0

Community Policy