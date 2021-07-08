Cancel
Did You Know You're Supposed To Clean Your Flat Iron? Here's How

By Melanie Curry
 13 days ago
Just like your makeup brushes, you need to clean your hair tools, specifically your flat iron. Yes, that's right — it needs to be clean to work properly. Per Byrdie, your flat iron may have a shorter lifespan if it's not cleaned regularly. Imagine heat protectant residue and burnt hair building up on your flat iron for years ... not only is that really disgusting, but it's also the No.1 way for a hair straightener to malfunction (via the outlet). Not to mention what using a dirty flat iron will do to your hair.

