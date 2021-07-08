Cancel
Environment

Air You Can Wear; Scattered Showers/Storms Remain Possible

By James Spann
alabamawx.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRADAR CHECK: So far showers and storms are scarce this afternoon over the northern half of Alabama… most of the action on radar is over the southern counties of the state, mainly south of U.S. 80. However, a very moist airmass remains in place, and we expect a number of showers and storms to form over the next few hours statewide. Otherwise, we have a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures mostly in the mid 80s.

