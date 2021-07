If you're looking for a cool and creamy summer treat, but you can't consume dairy, look no further than Yogurtland's new Big Pop Sorbet frozen yogurt. With the debut of its new Big Pop Sorbet frozen yogurt, Yogurtland has expanded its offering to include options for those who adhere to a dairy-free diet. The new plant-based sorbet features a swirl of pineapple-flavored frozen yogurt that's been blended with real cherries for a tart and sweet flavor profile. And even though there's no dairy involved, Yogurtland promises that the dish is a summery sorbet that delivers “big fun flavor by the spoonful.”