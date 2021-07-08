Michael B. Jordan’s Vacation Posts With Lori Harvey Have People Rolling Out The Steve Harvey Mustache Comparisons
Sexiest Man Alive Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey have had a bit of a whirlwind romance over the past year. The two have been together since at least January (though were rumored for months prior to that). Since they went public, they’ve enjoyed sharing romantic gestures and the occasional PDA. That’s what happened recently during a Fourth of July getaway, only this time fans were not distracted by the couple’s cuteness. Instead, they could not believe how much Michael B. Jordan’s ‘stache really resembles Steve Harvey’s famous whiskers.www.cinemablend.com
