Bank of America Is Worth More Based on Its Dividend Hike and Buybacks

By Mark R. Hake
InvestorPlace
 14 days ago

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) is worth considerably more than its present price. In fact, my view is that it’s worth somewhere between 15% and 50% more from its Jul. 7 close. That means BAC stock should trade between $45.65 and $59.63 per share. The average between these two is $52.64 per share, or about 32% more.

