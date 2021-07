Of the cryptocurrencies tracked by CoinMarketCap, the best performer for the week was Axie Infinity, rising 49.67%. The European Central Bank (ECB) reported that it will start the investigation phase of a Eurozone central bank digital currency (CBDC), which can last up to 24 months. ECB’s President, Christine Lagarde, said in March that a CBDC could be launched within four years; the ECB started discussing the potential of a CBDC for the 19 Eurozone countries in January of this year.