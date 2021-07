Just as US businesses were closing down for the July 4 long holiday weekend, the REvil ransomware group attacked—impacting the MSP community more directly than any previous incident. Kaseya, one of the leading IT management software companies was the target and their VSA product used by many MSPs for remote monitoring and management was leveraged to distribute ransomware to MSPs and their customers. It was a nightmare scenario. Sadly, it was an inevitable attack, one that many cyber experts have been expecting. The other shoe finally dropped.