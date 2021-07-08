U.S. Crude Draws Stop 2-Day Oil Slide, OPEC, Delta Limit Gains

In his Daily Market Notes report to investors, while commenting on the plunge in crude oil prices, Louis Navellier wrote:. The plunge in crude oil prices may be somewhat related to the fear of a global economic slowdown as the Covid-19 Delta variant spreads. Also influential in the crude plunge: United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) recent push to boost its output is expected to be followed by other OPEC members, since there are notorious for cheating on their quotas.