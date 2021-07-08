Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

U.S. Crude Draws Stop 2-Day Oil Slide, OPEC, Delta Limit Gains

investing.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com - Oil prices recovered from a two-day plunge on Wednesday after data showed a seventh weekly drawdown in U.S. crude inventories. But the market’s upside was limited by worries that global producers may pump beyond agreed quotas as trouble festered within the OPEC+ cartel. Worries that the Delta variant of the Covid-19 may lead to another major breakout of the virus also triggered a risk-off element across markets.

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heating Oil#Crude Oil#Delta Limit#Saudi#Eia#Investing Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
OPEC
News Break
Oil Production
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Gas Price
News Break
Oil Prices
Related
TrafficValueWalk

Crude Oil Prices Plunge Due To The Delta Variant Fear

In his Daily Market Notes report to investors, while commenting on the plunge in crude oil prices, Louis Navellier wrote:. The plunge in crude oil prices may be somewhat related to the fear of a global economic slowdown as the Covid-19 Delta variant spreads. Also influential in the crude plunge: United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) recent push to boost its output is expected to be followed by other OPEC members, since there are notorious for cheating on their quotas.
TrafficDailyFx

Oil Price Recovery Unfazed by Unexpected Rise in US Crude Inventories

The price of oil snaps the series of lower highs and lows carried over from the previous week as it extends the rebound from the monthly low ($66.44), and crude may stage a larger recovery over the remainder of the week as it appears to be unfazed by an unexpected uptick in US inventories.
Trafficrigzone.com

Oil Prices Settle Above $70 Again

(Bloomberg) -- Oil jumped the most since mid-April amid broader market gains and after a U.S. government report showed declining fuel and distillate stockpiles during the high-demand summer driving season. Futures rose 4.6% in New York on Wednesday with U.S. equities advancing as better-than-expected corporate earnings took the focus off...
TrafficHouston Chronicle

Oil rises despite larger stockpiles

Oil reversed losses, resuming its recovery from a rout earlier in the week as sentiment firmed in wider markets. West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.3%, after dropping 1.1% early Wednesday. European equities climbed a second day and U.S. index futures moved higher. Crude tumbled 7.3% on Monday on concern that...
TrafficPosted by
Reuters

Oil retreats on surprise rise in U.S. crude stocks

MELBOURNE, July 21 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Wednesday after an industry report showed an unexpected build-up in U.S. oil inventories last week, which heightened worries about a resurgence in COVID-19 infections potentially dampening fuel demand. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped 35 cents, or 0.5%, to...
TrafficPosted by
MarketWatch

Oil prices end higher, rising 1% after biggest drop in months

Oil futures settle with a more than 1% climb on Tuesday, a day after the U.S. benchmark suffered its biggest single-session decline since September. Signs of a tight physical market help soothe worries over the economic outlook tied to the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
TrafficPosted by
Reuters

Oil extends gains despite rise in U.S. inventories

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session as improved risk appetite provided support despite data showing an unexpected rise in U.S. oil inventories last week and a weaker demand outlook due to rising COVID-19 infections. Brent crude futures gained 97 cents, or 1.4%,...
Traffictheedgemarkets.com

Oil prices fall after unexpected rise in US crude oil stocks

SINGAPORE (July 22): Oil prices fell on Thursday after an unexpected rise in U.S. crude oil inventories and as rising COVID-19 infections threaten demand, but prices held on to most of their gains from the previous session on expectations that supplies will remain tight through year-end. Brent crude fell 32...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Crude, products prices spike as market rebound continues

Crude oil futures spiked July 21 back above the $70/b threshold as commodities and stock markets continued to rebound from the big July 19 selloff that was triggered by concerns of rising crude production and potential demand weakness from the rapidly spreading COVID-19 delta variant. Not registered?. Receive daily email...
Trafficrigzone.com

Oil Prices Fall Sharply Amid Broad Market Selloff

(Bloomberg) -- Oil was the biggest loser in a broad market selloff after OPEC+ agreed to boost crude supply as a resurgent virus shook investor confidence in the global economic recovery. Futures in New York fell 7.5% on Monday, the largest decline since September. OPEC and its allies agreed to...
Trafficmilwaukeesun.com

Oil prices rebound after massive losses

NEW YORK, July 20 (Xinhua) -- Oil prices climbed on Tuesday, recouping some of the significant losses they had suffered in the prior session. The West Texas Intermediate for August delivery added 1 U.S. dollar, or 1.5 percent, to settle at 67.42 dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for September delivery increased 73 cents, or 1.1 percent, to close at 69.32 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.
Trafficworldoil.com

Oil prices rally following harsh Monday selloff

(Bloomberg) --Oil jumped the most since mid-April amid broader market gains and after a U.S. government report showed declining fuel and distillate stockpiles during the high-demand summer driving season. Futures rose 4.6% in New York on Wednesday with U.S. equities advancing as better-than-expected corporate earnings took the focus off concerns...
Energy Industryhoustonmirror.com

U.S. crude oil inventories up last week: API

HOUSTON, July 20 (Xinhua) -- The American Petroleum Institute (API) on Tuesday reported an increase of 0.806 million barrels of crude oil in the U.S. crude oil inventories for the week ending July 16. API reported a decrease of 4.079 million barrels of crude oil inventories for the previous week...
Energy Industryhydrocarbonprocessing.com

U.S. crude stockpiles rise for first time since May as imports surge

U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose last week, breaking a streak of eight weeks of declines, as imports surged to their highest in a year, the Energy Information Administration said. Crude inventories rose by 2.1 million barrels in week to July 16 to 439.7 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in...
Trafficspglobal.com

FUJAIRAH DATA: Oil inventories rise on weak gasoline demand

Light, heavy distillate stocks build, but middle distillates draw. Oil product stockpiles at the UAE's Port of Fujairah rose for a second consecutive week, largely driven by weakening gasoline demand East of Suez, which more than offset a draw in middle distillates. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes...

Comments / 0

Community Policy