U.S. Crude Draws Stop 2-Day Oil Slide, OPEC, Delta Limit Gains
Investing.com - Oil prices recovered from a two-day plunge on Wednesday after data showed a seventh weekly drawdown in U.S. crude inventories. But the market’s upside was limited by worries that global producers may pump beyond agreed quotas as trouble festered within the OPEC+ cartel. Worries that the Delta variant of the Covid-19 may lead to another major breakout of the virus also triggered a risk-off element across markets.www.investing.com
