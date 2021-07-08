Cancel
Goodwin, Greenberg Traurig drive Circle’s union with Bob Diamond's SPAC

By Sierra Jackson
Reuters
Reuters
 13 days ago

(Reuters) - Goodwin Procter and Greenberg Traurig are spearheading cryptocurrency platform Circle’s efforts to go public through a $4.5 billion merger with a blank check company backed by former Barclays PLC CEO Bob Diamond.

Circle and blank check company Concord Acquisition Corp announced their planned union on Thursday as U.S. officials have pushed the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to increase scrutiny of cryptocurrency companies.

Boston-based Circle is working with a Goodwin team led by technology partners William Schnoor, John Mutkoski and Gregg Katz on U.S. matters related to the deal.

Goodwin said in a statement that it has advised Circle since its inception. The firm said it also guided the company's $440 million May funding round, which included investors Fidelity Management and Research Co, Marshall Wace, Atlas Merchant Capital and Willett Advisors, among others.

Greenberg Traurig is supporting Concord Acquisition with a team led by corporate shareholder Alan Annex and including corporate shareholders Jason Simon, Alison Gathright and Michael Helsel.

Annex and Simon were part of the team that guided the blank check company on its $276 million initial public offering in December, alongside underwriters’ counsel White & Case, according to regulatory filings.

SPACs, or blank check companies, raise funds through IPOs to merge with privately held companies and take them public.

Diamond’s SPAC platform has relied heavily on the duo. The Greenberg Traurig attorneys are counseling Concord Acquisition Corp III and Concord Acquisition Corp II on their planned stock market debuts, SEC filings show. The entities are backed by asset management firm Atlas Merchant Capital, which Diamond co-founded.

In the Circle merger, Concord Acquisition’s financial adviser is Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, and Circle’s lead capital markets adviser is Cowen Inc.

The combination is set to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, after which Circle will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CRCL."

The company has said it is the principal operator of USD Coin, a cryptocurrency whose value is pegged to the U.S. dollar. Investors' interest in the cryptocurrency space has waned in recent months after the industry saw a brief boom earlier this year.

The slack in investor interest has coincided with warnings from U.S. officials such as U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen that cryptocurrencies could threaten financial stability and should be regulated more heavily.

Reuters

Reuters

