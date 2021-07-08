Cancel
USD/JPY Fundamental Daily Forecast – Falling Treasury Yields Driving Investors into Safe-Haven Japanese Yen

By James Hyerczyk
fxempire.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dollar/Yen is trading sharply lower late in the session on Thursday as investors shunned risky assets after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s June policy meeting confirmed it was moving towards tapering its asset purchases as soon as this year. The risk off theme was fueled by weakness in...

Yoshihide Suga
#Treasury Department#Stocks And Bonds#Treasury Bonds#Asian#Pds#Cfd#Japanese#Covid#The Labor Department#Dow Jones#Asahi#Furuse
Japan
Tokyo, JP
MarketsDailyFx

Gold Price Forecast: Is This The Calm Before The Storm?

Gold is surrounded by important technical levels ahead of a week with serious market-moving potential. That said, gold traders may wait to make their move until after next week’s FOMC rate decision. Gold Price Forecast: Is This The Calm Before The Storm?. Gold finds itself at a crossroad ahead of...
StocksNPR

Stocks Sink And Yields Tumble As COVID-19 Fears Circle The World

NEW YORK — Stocks are falling sharply Monday as worries sweep from Wall Street to Sydney that the worsening pandemic in hotspots around the world will derail what's been a strong economic recovery. The S&P 500 was 1.9% lower in morning trading, after setting a record high just a week...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. Treasury yields rebound after weak 20-year bond auction

(Adds results of 20-year Treasury auction) By Herbert Lash NEW YORK, July 21 (Reuters) - Yields on U.S. Treasuries rebounded for a second day on Wednesday, with a sale of 20-year government debt on the weak side, as fears of new COVID-19 lockdowns eased and a rally in equity markets pointed to a robust economic recovery. The Treasury sold $24 billion of 20-year bonds to yield 1.890%, which was more than one full basis point higher than the yield at the bidding deadline and a bit weak, said Lou Brien, market strategist at DRW Trading. The bid cover at 2.33 to 1 was slightly less than average, he said. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up 7.9 basis points to 1.288%, after briefly crossing above 1.3%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond rose 7.8 basis points to 1.947%. Investors are grappling with when the Federal Reserve will begin to remove, or "taper," its support for the U.S. economy and whether a recent hike in inflation is transitory, as the Fed projects, or will be persistent as many in the market believe. Yields on the benchmark 10-year Treasury plunged almost 30 basis points from July 13, when data showed the biggest jump of U.S. consumer prices in 13 years in June, to a low of 1.128% early on Tuesday. Yields have rebounded almost 17 basis points since then. Traders also are waiting to see the Congressional Budget Office's latest estimate of when the U.S. government would be unable to pay its bills if Congress does not approve an increase in the debt ceiling, currently at $28.5 trillion. The federal government has shut down three times in the past decade over debt limit haggling in Congress. "The main event today is the CBO report on the debt limit," said Nancy Davis, managing partner and chief investment officer at Quadratic Capital Management LLC in Greenwich, Connecticut. "Some of the 10-year move is ahead of that event." A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 108.5 basis points. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 0.8 basis points at 0.202%. The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 2.482%. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.299%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.3% a year for the next decade. July 21 Wednesday 1:24 p.m. New York/1724 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Two-year note 99-218/256 0.2017 0.008 Three-year note 99-254/256 0.3776 0.021 Five-year note 100-186/256 0.725 0.051 Seven-year note 101-112/256 1.0348 0.067 10-year note 103-24/256 1.2884 0.079 20-year bond 106-84/256 1.8664 0.083 30-year bond 109-164/256 1.9472 0.078 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.50 0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 10.50 1.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.00 1.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -0.25 1.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -29.00 1.75 spread (Reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Mark Heinrich)
MarketsBirmingham Star

Gold falls as U.S. Treasuries strengthen

CHICAGO, July 21 (Xinhua) -- Gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange fell on Wednesday as U.S. Treasury yields rose. The most active gold contract for August delivery fell 8 U.S. dollars, or 0.44 percent, to close at 1,803.4 dollars per ounce. The Federal Reserve...
Businessmarketpulse.com

Dollar pushes yen above 110

The Japanese yen has lost ground for a second straight day. In the North American session, USD/JPY is trading at 110.29, up 0.41% on the day. Bank of Japan minutes are invariably a tame affair, and there were no surprises contained in the minutes from the June meeting. At that meeting, the Bank maintained its monetary policy and introduced a new plan to combat climate change. The minutes went into some detail about the discussion policymakers had with regard to the outlook inflation. The word “clueless” might be a tad harsh, but it’s no exaggeration to say that Bank officials are confused when it comes to setting an inflation policy.
Currenciesactionforex.com

USD/JPY Breakout Occurs

The US Dollar surged by 50 pips or 0.46% against the Japanese Yen on Wednesday. A breakout occurred through the upper boundary of a descending channel pattern during Wednesday’s trading session. Given that a breakout has occurred, buyers could continue to drive the currency pair higher during the following trading...
Currenciesdailyforex.com

GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Attempting to Rebound Higher

Forex investors tried to take advantage of the recent strong decline in the price of the GBP/USD currency pair to return to buying and settle around the 1.3745 level. This is after strong selling that pushed it towards the 1.3571 support level, the lowest in five months. The return of investors to risk again contributed to the increase in sterling gains. The recovery in stock markets has indicated that investors may have put aside recent concerns related to the rapid spread of the Covid-19 Delta variant that threatens to slow the global economic recovery. We recently noticed that when investors are afraid, the pound tends to depreciate against the euro, dollar, franc and yen but gains against emerging market currencies as well as commodity currencies such as the krona, Australian, Canadian and New Zealand dollars.
Industrykitco.com

Price pressure on gold, silver as greenback gains, crude oil drops

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are lower in early U.S. trading Monday, with silver prices hitting...
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Gold slips as US dollar firms, Treasury yields rebound

BENGALURU (July 21): Gold prices slipped on Wednesday, as a buoyant dollar and a rebound in U.S. Treasury yields stemmed inflows into the safe-haven bullion spurred by fears the Delta coronavirus variant may stall a global recovery. Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,808.45 per ounce, as of 0035 GMT.
MarketsDailyFx

Silver Price Forecast: Delta Variant Infects Silver Charts - Levels for XAG/USD

Silver prices are facing an impending threat in the form of losing multi-month ascending triangle support. With the delta variant concerns infecting market sentiment, precious metals with higher sensitivity to growth conditions are faring poorly; gold prices are up while silver prices are down. Recent changes in sentiment suggest that...
Marketskitco.com

Gold, silver see price bounces; traders look to outside markets

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in early U.S. trading Tuesday, on rebounds from selling...
StocksBusiness Insider

Japanese Market Notably Higher

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is notably higher on Wednesday, snapping a losing streak of five sessions, with the benchmark Nikkei index just below the 27,600 level, following the broadly positive cues overnight from Wall Street. Traders are indulging in bargain hunting following the recent losses, even as they remain concerned amid the recent acceleration in the new wave of coronavirus cases, particularly in Olympic city Tokyo.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. Treasury yields rebound from 5-month lows

(Adds afternoon pricing, comments) By Herbert Lash and Sujata Rao NEW YORK/LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - Yields on 10-year Treasuries rebounded from five-month lows on Tuesday after the previous session's biggest single-day decline since February, as traders scrambled to hedge positions amidst the unexpected rally in U.S. bond prices. The yield on the benchmark 10-year note has plunged almost 30 basis points in a week after the Federal Reserve persuaded investors data for June released July 13 showing the biggest jump of U.S. consumer prices in 13 years was transitory. The slide in yields has confounded investors, who say fundamentals suggest the 10-year Treasury will be trading by the end of this year to yield 2%, or almost double Tuesday's lows. What appeared to be short-covering in mid-curve Eurodollars early in the session initially pulled long end yields down, said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott LLC. "In that sense, there's not so much of a fundamental driver on 10-year yields, but rather a trading one," LeBas said. Ten-year Treasury yields rose 2.9 basis points to 1.210%, after tumbling to 1.128% earlier in the session. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond gained 5.4 basis points to 1.869%. Trading was volatile. Ten-year Treasury yields overnight rose to nearly 1.22%. Yields on Monday declined as rising COVID-19 infections globally sparked concerns about the economic outlook and sent investors scrambling for safety in U.S. and German bonds, despite relatively robust economic data and corporate earnings. "Equity markets were pricing an explosion of growth and margins over the next two to three years and it's clear now we won't have that," said Ludovic Colin, senior portfolio manager at Vontobel Asset Management. Bond markets appeared too pessimistic in starting to price in a sharp downturn. "We don't think we will have recession, just long-term growth that won't be as beautiful as what was expected by investors in the January-March period," Colin said. The downward move has been led by the longer end of the market, flattening the yield curve significantly. Reflecting the growth concerns, the gap between two-year and 10-year yields remains below 100 basis points, having been at 122 bps at the start of July. The recent moves might be more than convexity hedging from holders of mortgage securities who are buying duration as well as receiving fixed-income swaps, said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy at Societe Generale in New York. "But broadly speaking, this seems to be much more flow driven than just position unwinding," she said. The reversal on Treasuries boosted euro zone bonds too, with 10-year German yields extending their fall. They were last down 0.3 basis points at negative 0.415% Inflation-adjusted 10-year yields inched to minus 1.10%, not far off the record lows around minus 1.113% last touched in January. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 101.5 basis points. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 1.6 basis points at 0.194%. The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 2.43%. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.264%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.3% a year for the next decade. July 20 Tuesday 3:01PM New York / 1901 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Two-year note 99-222/256 0.1935 -0.016 Three-year note 100-14/256 0.3566 -0.021 Five-year note 100-248/256 0.6754 -0.015 Seven-year note 101-226/256 0.9689 0.005 10-year note 103-212/256 1.2102 0.029 20-year bond 107-192/256 1.784 0.049 30-year bond 111-132/256 1.8694 0.054 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.00 1.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 9.25 0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.00 1.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -1.75 0.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -30.75 0.75 spread (Reporting by Sujata Rao; editing by Nick Zieminski and Mark Heinrich)
Currenciespoundsterlinglive.com

Japanese Yen’s Relief Leaves GBP/JPY at Risk of Setback to 144.0

- Yields, virus worries & ‘position clearout’ said to prompt JPY rally. - GBP/JPY targeting 200-day average at 146.57 says Commerzbank. - Warns of further declines as USD/JPY seen on course for 106.74. - Could push GBP/JPY to 144.00 or below amid softening of GBP. Image © Adobe Stock. GBP/JPY...

