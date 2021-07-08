Cancel
Teen Mom Cheyenne Floyd reveals new details about fairytale wedding to fiancé Zach Davis after their son’s birth

courtney.ciandella@the-sun.com
The US Sun
The US Sun
 14 days ago

TEEN Mom Cheyenne Floyd revealed new details on her Instagram Stories about her fairytale wedding to her fiancé Zach Davis after their son's birth.

Cheyenne, 28, confessed to her fans that she and her husband-to-be have already begun planning for their upcoming nuptials.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0paZJI_0arLltV500
Cheyenne revealed her upcoming wedding plans on Instagram Credit: Instagram/Cheyenne Floyd
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IRT2K_0arLltV500
She has been engaged to her fiancé Zach Davis since April Credit: Instagram

In the video, the reality star cradled her sleeping baby boy while sporting a sweatshirt with the words "Future Davis" engraved on it.

She captioned the video: "It's finally happening," where she announced the couple's wedding plans.

"We've been waiting until Ace was born to really tackle wedding planning, but we've had a venue and a date locked in now, before Ace was born actually.

"I'm so excited to start sharing and to start taking you guys along this journey.

"But just know, it's about to be a long journey because we're not getting married until next year."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RYT8k_0arLltV500
Cheyenne and Zach welcomed their first child together in May Credit: YouTube
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gggeR_0arLltV500
Cheyenne confessed that the couple have already locked in a wedding venue and date Credit: Instagram/Zach Davis

Cheyenne and Zach, 30, got engaged in April and welcomed their first child together in May.

Earlier this week, Cheyenne shared never-before-seen hospital footage of herself giving birth to newborn son Ace on her YouTube vlog.

In the 25-minute video, Cheyenne admitted she was “nervous” to become a mother of two.

The reality star already shares four-year-old daughter Ryder with ex Cory Wharton.

After she gave a tour of Ace’s nursery, Cheyenne and fiancé Zach Davis headed to the hospital for the Teen Mom OG star to get induced.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AZ1hL_0arLltV500
The couple plan to tie the knot next year Credit: Instagram @cheynotshy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17X6sB_0arLltV500
Their son Ace is Zach's first child Credit: Instagram/Cheyenne Floyd

Once they arrived at the hospital. Cheyenne was put on Pitocin to quicken the labor.

Throughout the clip, Cheyenne practiced her breathing exercise and goofed around with her family as the group waited for Ace’s arrival.

As her active labor began, Cheyenne told Zach: “I wish I would stop shaking.”

She then admitted she was in pain and couldn’t feel the epidural.

The video later cut to Cheyenne giving birth, which was live streamed to her friends and family members.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PDYap_0arLltV500
Cheyenne also has a four-year-old daughter who she shares with ex Corey Wharton Credit: Refer to Caption
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yhw7B_0arLltV500
Cheyenne said that her family is now complete after the birth of her second child Credit: Cheyenne Floyd

Once Ace emerged, the Teen Mom OG star reached down to hold her baby boy for the first time.

Ace cried as Cheyenne happily giggled while meeting her son.

After Ace was cleaned up, Zach was allowed to cut the newborn’s umbilical cord.

The MTV star proclaimed that her son is “so cute,” while her family members agreed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ac9MJ_0arLltV500
Cheyenne release video footage earlier this week of her youngest child being born Credit: YouTube
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iDwOZ_0arLltV500
Zach told Cheyenne that he's very happy and content as he's bonded with Ace Credit: Instagram/Cheyenne Floyd

A shirtless Zach was later documented cradling Ace, as he assured his son: “Daddy’s here.”

The new father later told Cheyenne that he’s “very happy and content” as he bonded with Ace.

After Cheyenne enjoyed sushi for the first time since becoming pregnant, the TV personality explained that she and Ace were still in the hospital as they waited to take three more tests before their discharge.

While the mother of two waited after Ace's birth to reveal her son's face, Cheyenne has proudly showed off her son on social media in recent weeks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dQ2qD_0arLltV500
The pair waited weeks before revealing their son's face Credit: Cheyenne and Ryder K

Cheyenne shared a sweet photo with her followers in late June of her holding her baby boy to commemorate him turning one month old.

She captured the photo while sitting in his nursery with the caption: "Happy one month."

After the birth of her second child, the MTV star said that her life is now “complete.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r1o6r_0arLltV500
Their son Ace just turned one month old Credit: Our CRAZ Family

The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
