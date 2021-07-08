Cancel
Love Island's Sharon breaks down in tears while Aaron says he was 'scared' of her

Love Island’s Sharon Gaffka was left in tears following a brutal dumping by Aaron Francis.

Thursday night’s episode saw events turn tense after Aaron dumped Sharon in the previous episode after feeling they were too different and he was put off by her reaction to Hugo Hammond ’s comments about “fake” girls.

However, Sharon swiftly spoke to the girls about how upset she was by what happened before heading into the Beach Hut to share her hurt.

Through teary eyes, Sharon noted that she felt it was not fair to dislike her attitude towards having children and her reaction to what happened with Hugo.

An upset Sharon said: “The whole thing feels like a really s***y cheap shot”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bo9AC_0arLldch00
Sharon Gaffka was upset by Aaron Francis' comments on Love Island (Image: ITV)

Meanwhile, Aaron admitted to the boys that it “scared the s***” out of him by the way Sharon had behaved previously and had made clear he wanted someone to couple up with who was more “chilled".

Naturally, viewers took to social media to share their thoughts on the drama between Aaron and Sharon.

One Love Island viewer penned: “Just say you want a housewife Aaron #LoveIsland ”.

A different fan commented: “Aaron wants to date a doormat with blonde hair basically #LoveIsland ”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v0tMC_0arLldch00
Aaron Francis said he was "scared" by the way Sharon acted (Image: ITV)

Meanwhile, writer Jason Okundaye tweeed: “I don’t understand how Aaron can be actively vexed at how Sharon reacted to a situation that didn’t involve him? I feel like they’re conflating Sharon’s reaction with Faye as well cause Sharon was way milder #LoveIsland ”.

Elsewhere, another person penned: “so aaron don’t like girls who stand up for themselves #LoveIsland [raised eyebrow emoji].”

"Everyone in the villa is letting Aaron off the hook far too easily for my liking... #LoveIsland," penned one fan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kpy75_0arLldch00
Fans at home thought he was let off too easily (Image: ITV)

A different viewer commented: "Aaron really mugged Sharon off by telling her he wants someone to start a family with- #LoveIsland ".

One Love Island fan questioned: "I’m sorry I’m not a fan of Sharon but Aaron is moving like she was walking around with a megaphone, she scared you how ??? Nonsense boy

Finally, one Love Island viewer concluded that the move had backfired on Aaron: “Not Aaron dumping Sharon just for neither of the new girls to like him #LoveIsland ”.

*Love Island continues on weekdays and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.

How did you interpret the situation between Aaron and Sharon? Let us know in the comments below.

