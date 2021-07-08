VIDEO: How many deputies does it take to subdue a Montgomery County gator? This many

HOUSTON – A 7-foot alligator went to a wildlife refuge after it was found wandering into a roadway in Montgomery County on Wednesday evening, authorities said. The first time authorities responded to Cude Cemetery and FM 1097 the alligator went back into the woods. The second time authorities were called out, the gator was on the roadway and had almost been hit by a motorcycle. A Texas Parks and Wildlife game warden was dispatched to the scene. After getting a line around its head and fighting it for a bit, the game warden was able to get a cover on its eyes.