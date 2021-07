Very sad to report a wildfire has hit Michigan's Upper Peninsula and unfortunately six acres of the Pictured Rocks National Forests has been burned to the ground. Needless to say, Pictured Rocks is one of Michigan's premiere vacation destinations for not just Michiganders, but also people from all over the United States and around the world. The breath taking views from Pictured Rocks and from Lake Superior looking back at the amazing sandstone are just incredible.