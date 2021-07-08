Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Delta variant makes up 30% of COVID cases in NC

By WRAL
WRAL
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHealth officials said the Delta variant, which is considered more contagious than the standard COVID-19 strain, makes up 30% of cases in NC. COVID cases have increased recently. Reporter: Bryan Mims.

www.wral.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Covid#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthtribuneledgernews.com

UP reports Delta plus cases, variants of concern found in 174 districts

Jul. 8—Delta plus, the lethal and more infectious variant of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has found its way to Uttar Pradesh, HT's sister publication Hindustan reported on Thursday. In a first, the state detected two cases of the Delta plus Covid-19 variant from Gorakhpur and Deoria. One of the patients has died, the publication confirmed, adding that the news has generated a considerable stir in the region.
CollegesWRAL

Cleveland St to require coronavirus vaccinations despite law

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Cleveland State University said Thursday it will continue to require that students living on campus be vaccinated against the coronavirus despite a new law prohibiting public schools and colleges in Ohio from mandating the vaccine. The school, the only public university in the state with such a...
Colorado Stateouttherecolorado.com

COVID-19 outbreak occurs at large Colorado festival, according to health department

The most recent outbreak report from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) indicated that Mesa County's Country Jam music festival was the site of a COVID-19 outbreak – meaning at least five or more new cases of COVID-19 may be related to the gathering. The festival takes place about 20 miles away from the western Colorado city of Grand Junction, in the town of Mack.
Public Healthstjohnsource.com

BVI Records 3 COVID Deaths in One Day as Outbreak Continues

The British Virgin Islands announced three more deaths attributed to COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing that territory’s number of fatalities from the virus to 17. Three men – ages 39, 45, and 49 – died Saturday at the Dr. D. Orlando Smith Hospital in Tortola, the Ministry of Health and Social Development said in a statement.
Avoyelles Parish, LAavoyellestoday.com

Avoyelles hit with additional COVID death, 12 new cases in Tuesday report

There was nothing "good" about Tuesday's COVID update for Avoyelles Parish. First, the parish suffered its 126th fatality of the pandemic. Next, it had a one-day double-digit increase of 12, which would be 30 on a per-100,000 population comparison. The third strike was that there was only 92 tests in the report, when health officials feel more comfortable with at least 300-500 to get a clearer picture of COVID's presence in the community. That leads to the fourth bit of bad news, a one-day positive rate of 13 percent overall, of over 14 percent in 63 lab tests and over 10 percent in 29 rapid result tests.
Public Healthwcn247.com

What is a COVID-19 vaccine 'breakthrough' case?

A small number of COVID-19 “breakthrough” cases are expected after vaccination, and health officials say they’re not a cause for alarm. A breakthrough case is when a vaccinated person gets infected with the coronavirus. Studies show the vaccines are very good at protecting us from the virus, but it’s still possible to get infected with mild or no symptoms, or even to get sick. If you do end up getting sick despite vaccination, experts say the shots should help reduce the severity of the illness. Nearly all U.S. hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 are now in people who weren’t vaccinated.
Missouri StateKMIZ ABC 17 News

QUESTION OF THE DAY: Will Missouri’s vaccine incentives work?

Missouri is having a surge in coronavirus cases health officials say is being powered by the more contagious delta variant combined with a low vaccination rate. About 40% of the state is fully vaccinated. The post QUESTION OF THE DAY: Will Missouri’s vaccine incentives work? appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Hastings, NEfoxnebraska.com

COVID-19 risk dial raised to moderate in South Heartland District

HASTINGS, Neb. — After sitting in the low-risk level for several weeks, the South Heartland District Health Department (SHDHD) has raised its COVID-19 risk dial to the yellow - or moderate - range. Health officials said one person has died from the virus, bringing the district's death toll to 92...
Lancaster County, NEklin.com

Concern As COVID-19 Cases And Hospitalizations Increase

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department officials reported today that they are closely monitoring a recent increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations and it appears the delta variant is a driving factor. The delta variant is now the most frequently identified variant in both Nebraska and Lancaster County. It’s spreading fast in...

Comments / 1

Community Policy