Delta variant makes up 30% of COVID cases in NC

There was nothing "good" about Tuesday's COVID update for Avoyelles Parish. First, the parish suffered its 126th fatality of the pandemic. Next, it had a one-day double-digit increase of 12, which would be 30 on a per-100,000 population comparison. The third strike was that there was only 92 tests in the report, when health officials feel more comfortable with at least 300-500 to get a clearer picture of COVID's presence in the community. That leads to the fourth bit of bad news, a one-day positive rate of 13 percent overall, of over 14 percent in 63 lab tests and over 10 percent in 29 rapid result tests.
