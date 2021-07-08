Police association accuses NOPD Public Integrity Bureau of ignoring, covering up alleged misconduct by politically favored cops
A New Orleans police officers’ association says the New Orleans Police Department’s Public Integrity Bureau — which is tasked with investigating and disciplining officer misconduct — is playing politics with its duties, ignoring and even covering up allegations of serious misconduct involving favored officers, while punishing others for minor, sometimes unsubstantiated, infractions.thelensnola.org
