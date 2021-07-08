Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Orleans, LA

Police association accuses NOPD Public Integrity Bureau of ignoring, covering up alleged misconduct by politically favored cops

By Nicholas Chrastil
Posted by 
The Lens
The Lens
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A New Orleans police officers’ association says the New Orleans Police Department’s Public Integrity Bureau — which is tasked with investigating and disciplining officer misconduct — is playing politics with its duties, ignoring and even covering up allegations of serious misconduct involving favored officers, while punishing others for minor, sometimes unsubstantiated, infractions.

thelensnola.org

Comments / 2

The Lens

The Lens

New Orleans, LA
629
Followers
667
Post
130K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lens is the New Orleans area’s first nonprofit, nonpartisan public-interest newsroom, dedicated to unique investigative and explanatory journalism.

 http://thelensnola.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics#Nopd#Police#Civil Service Commission#Pib#Pano
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Lens

Judge dismisses prisoner’s lawsuit against parole board, but calls allegations ‘extremely troubling’

A federal judge on Tuesday dismissed Louisiana prisoner Bobby Sneed’s civil rights suit against the state parole board, finding that Sneed may be legally barred from pursuing his claims in federal court. But in his 36-page ruling, Judge John deGravelles of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Louisiana in Baton Rouge wrote that he found the allegations in the lawsuit — that the board and its director ignored state law when they pulled Sneed’s parole in May, allegedly in retaliation for Sneed speaking to the press about his case — “extremely troubling.”
ImmigrationPosted by
The Lens

Immigrant advocacy groups file administrative complaint alleging ICE fails to follow release protocols

A coalition of advocates for immigration detainees filed a federal administrative complaint on Friday claiming that Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facilities in Louisiana and Mississippi have been releasing immigrants against agency policy into remote areas and unsafe conditions without resources to contact their families or arrange transportation. Advocates say...

Comments / 2

Community Policy