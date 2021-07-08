Cancel
Tuskegee, AL

Former Tuskegee mayor nearly topples Confederate monument

WZDX
 13 days ago
TUSKEGEE, Ala. — The Confederacy lost another one. Wednesday afternoon, saying he simply couldn’t wait any longer on the city or county to act, former Tuskegee Mayor Johnny Ford, carrying a concrete saw, climbed in a bucket lift in the city’s town square and attempted to bring down a Confederate monument. He was successful in hacking through one ankle — leaving the statue on its last leg and potentially unsafe, possibly forcing its ultimate removal — before he was stopped by Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson.

