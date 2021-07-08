Cancel
Leelanau County, MI

Married in the Mitten: Nature in Leelanau County Creates Serene Setting for Wedding & Event Retreats

By Melissa Smith
9&10 News
 13 days ago
Nature in Leelanau County’s Maple City has become a hot spot for wedding or event destinations. If you’re looking to plan a wedding and want to extend the celebrations into a week or weekend-long event, Nature could be the perfect venue.

During Married in the Mitten we hear from the co-owner, Bryan Cloninger about the mission behind the location and what his hope is for people looking for an extended stay.

To see what you can expect with Nature in Maple City, click on the video posted above.

For more details to Nature and to make reservations for your next wedding or event click here.

Traverse City, MI
A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

