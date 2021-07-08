This Tractor Designed by Matt LeBlanc Boasts a Beastly Chevy V8 and a Top Speed of 90 MPH
If you were a ever a diehard fan of Top Gear, there’s a good chance you lost some interest in the wildly popular BBC TV series after Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May jumped ship for Amazon’s The Grand Tour in 2016. And, while the newer iterations of the show may not be quite on the same level as the original version, there were still some memorable moments that are worth looking back on. The introduction of the formidable Track-tor in 2018 was one such moment. This thing wasn’t your average piece of farming equipment, that’s for sure.altdriver.com
