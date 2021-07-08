This Tractor Designed by Matt LeBlanc Boasts a Beastly Chevy V8 and a Top Speed of 90 MPH

This is a stunning example of America's favorite sports car. The 1960 model year was one of the rarer ones for Chevrolet's flagship performance car, with only 10,261 produced, and they were all convertibles. One of the rarer models would be this C1 Fuelie with only 779 examples produced with the exact color scheme, and only 759 (total) with this engine, so this car with the combination is has is not something you're likely to find for sale again anytime soon. Even better, this stunning 1960 Chevrolet Corvette Fuelie is being offered by Classic Car Auction Group so you can bring it home to your garage.