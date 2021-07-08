Cancel
Le Mars, IA

Thursday Afternoon News, July 8th

By Klem Web Team
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Le Mars) — RAGBRAI Le Mars Committee is in need of volunteers to assist with the welcoming of the 20,000 plus bicyclers expected to arrive at the “Ice Cream Capital” when Le Mars serves as the kick-off to this year’s cross-state bicycle ride. Mitch Christoffel is on the executive committee for RAGBRAI-Le Mars. He says during the past two weeks people have stepped forward to offer help. Christoffel says there are several opportunities still available for people to volunteer with the big event.

NFL
The Hill

NFL warns that teams with COVID-19 outbreaks could forfeit games

The NFL warned teams in a Thursday memo that they could be forced forfeit games this season if they are unable to play due to outbreaks among players not vaccinated against the coronavirus. “If a game cannot be rescheduled within the current 18-week schedule and is cancelled due to a...
POTUS
The Hill

New Capitol Police chief to take over Friday

Incoming U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger will take over on Friday, the Capitol Police Board announced Thursday. The Capitol Police Board officially announced that Manger, who served over four decades in policing, was chosen to helm USPC. Manger’s selection was first reported by The Associated Press, and confirmed by...
POTUS
The Hill

IRS warns people not to fall for child tax credit scams

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is doubling down on warnings about the possibility of child tax credit scams. “#IRS reminder: Be alert to criminals that ask by phone, email, text or on social media to verify your information claiming it’s needed to get advance #ChildTaxCredit payments. http://irs.gov/childtaxcredit20,” the IRS tweeted Thursday.

