Thursday Afternoon News, July 8th

(Le Mars) — RAGBRAI Le Mars Committee is in need of volunteers to assist with the welcoming of the 20,000 plus bicyclers expected to arrive at the “Ice Cream Capital” when Le Mars serves as the kick-off to this year’s cross-state bicycle ride. Mitch Christoffel is on the executive committee for RAGBRAI-Le Mars. He says during the past two weeks people have stepped forward to offer help. Christoffel says there are several opportunities still available for people to volunteer with the big event.