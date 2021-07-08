Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Leaving as Soon as You Can

By Tammy Flanagan
GovExec.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, I wrote about leaving government now and retiring later. After more than a year without commuting, and after considering what’s really important to them, some employees are considering leaving federal service early. It’s important for them to weigh all of the possibilities. Among them is a unique option under the Federal Employees Retirement System that allows a worker to retire at their minimum retirement age with as little as 10 years of service.

www.govexec.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Age#Commuting#Mra#Social Security#Csrs#Fers Handbook#Cnbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health Insurance
News Break
Economy
Related
Michigan StateGovernment Technology

'Kardashians' Get Unemployment Thanks to Fraud in Michigan

(TNS) — No one questioned whether Kimberly Kardashian and Kylie Jenner were actual Michigan residents before they received thousands of dollars in Michigan unemployment benefits in May 2020. Kardashian, who filed May 13 from an address in Traverse City, received eight weeks of backdated unemployment pay — more than $7,000...
Washington, KSPosted by
Little Apple Post

IRS: 2.2M more COVID stimulus checks sent to Americans

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service, U.S. Department of the Treasury, and the Bureau of the Fiscal Service announced today they have disbursed more than 2.2 million additional Economic Impact Payments under the American Rescue Plan. Today's announcement covering the most recent six weeks of the effort brings the total...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

IRS says it's sending millions more additional stimulus checks

The IRS on Wednesday said it is continuing to distribute federal stimulus checks to eligible Americans, with another 2.2 million payments issued as recently as July 21. Some of those payments include "plus-up" adjustments for people who received less money than they were entitled to in earlier checks. The latest...
RelationshipsNewsday

Ask the Expert: Social Security and surviving spouses

I'm 71 and I took Social Security at 70. My wife will be 66 next year. Collecting on my record, I believe she'll be entitled to 50% of what I'd have received at my full retirement age (FRA), not 50% of what I receive now. Does her amount include cost-of-living (COLA) increases on my FRA?
RelationshipsFOXBusiness

This Social Security strategy is great for couples

The great thing about going into retirement as a married couple is being able to support one another logistically, emotionally, and financially during that transition. In fact, if you're part of a couple where you and your spouse both worked, then you may be in a solid position to maximize your retirement income. This especially holds true if you both socked away money in a retirement savings account.
Economycreators.com

Supplemental Security Income -- It Is a Welfare Program

This is going to be a column about the Supplemental Security Income, or SSI. In other words, it will NOT be a column about Social Security. Supplemental Security Income and Social Security are two entirely different government programs. They really have nothing to do with each other, other than the fact that they are both managed by the Social Security Administration.
EconomyPonca City News

Social Security and You

Body Supplemental Security Income -- It Is a Welfare Program. This is going to be a column about the Supplemental Security Income, or SSI. In other words, it will NOT be a column about Social Security. Supplemental Security Income and Social Security are two entirely different government programs. They really have nothing to do with each other, other than the fact that they are both managed by the Social Security Administration.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Los Angeles Times

How to get extra time to contribute to your health savings account

Dear Liz: I’ve read about the advantages of health savings accounts but didn’t realize I wouldn’t be able to continue contributing to one after turning 65. I haven’t had one long enough to build up much of a balance. If I have a joint HSA with my spouse who isn’t yet 65, can I continue to put money in? If that’s not OK, what’s the penalty if I direct my employer to keep making direct deposits from my wages?
Businessheraldstandard.com

Your Financial Future: Social Security benefits explained

Social Security is one of the most important retirement assets for many people. You started paying into the system when you got your first job. Your employer made a matching contribution. If you are self-employed, you must pay both shares. Many people underestimate how important Social Security is to their...
Income TaxForbes

Avoid These Backdoor Roth IRA Pitfalls

While the prospect of tax-free retirement income is tempting, Roth individual retirement accounts (IRAs) aren’t without their detractions and can lead to unexpected costs, especially if you use a backdoor strategy. With a backdoor Roth IRA, you avoid income restrictions placed on Roth IRAs by first making non-deductible contributions to...
Social SecurityHerald & Review

Social Security: What happens with Medicare when you turn 65?

This July marks the 56th anniversary of Medicare. Did you know you can apply for Medicare online even if you are not ready to start your retirement benefits? Applying online can take less than 10 minutes. There are no forms to sign and we usually require no additional documentation. We’ll process your application and contact you if we need more information.

Comments / 0

Community Policy