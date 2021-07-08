FDA changes recommendations for use of controversial new Alzheimer's drug and now says it is only suited for patients in early stages of the disease

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued new guidance on Thursday that will likely limit which patients can use a controversial new Alzheimer's drug.

When the FDA first gave authorization for use of aducanumab (Aduhelm), it was approved for use in all Alzheimer's patients.

But the agency's new label for the drug says it is appropriate for patients with mild or early-stage Alzheimer's but has not been studied in patients with more advanced disease.

The FDA said the change is intended to address confusion among physicians and patients about who should get the drug, which has faced an intense public backlash since its approval last month.

Doctors can still recommend the drug to all Alzheimer's patients, though now insurance providers have more justification in denying potential claims.

Biogen suffered a rocky trial process with Aduhelm, with two trials both being cut short after failing to hit goals. They still managed to get approval for their drug, though, as some data showed it could slow cognitive decline by up to 22%

Drugmaker Biogen announced the change in a release Thursday, stating that the update is intended to 'clarify' the patients studied in the company trials that led to approval.

The FDA first approached the company about narrowing the label and approved the language.

HOW TO DETECT ALZHEIMER'S DISEASE

Alzheimer's disease is a progressive brain disorder that slowly destroys memory, thinking skills and the ability to perform simple tasks.

It is the cause of 60% to 70% of cases of dementia.

The majority of people with Alzheimer's are age 65 and older

More than six million Americans have Alzheimer's.

It is unknown what causes Alzheimer's. Those who have the APOE gene are more likely to develop late-onset Alzheimer's.

'Hearing these concerns, FDA determined that clarifications could be made to the prescribing information to address this confusion,' the agency said in an emailed statement.

Despite the update, the FDA added that 'some patients may benefit from ongoing treatment' if they develop more advanced Alzheimer's.

Such sweeping changes to drug labels are rare, particularly only a few weeks after approval.

'It's a responsible move by both the FDA and Biogen to maximize the safety while giving the drug the best chance to work,' Dr Ronald Petersen of the Mayo Clinic, who has consulted for Biogen and other drugmakers, told the Associated Press.

Aduhelm was initially given accelerated approval by the FDA on June 7, making it the first drug approved to fight Alzheimer's since 2003.

Critics doubt the drug's effectiveness after clinicals trials with mixed results.

Biogen, which is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, launched two clinical trials for Aduhelm in 2016.

Both were stopped midway because researchers concluded that neither trial would end up reaching its goal.

Later, the company revealed updated data from the second study that showed patients had 22 percent decrease in speed of their cognitive decline.

It also showed that it could remove amyloid beta plaques on the brain that some experts believe can reduce the cognitive decline caused by Alzheimer's.

Because of this, the drug - which has already been used to treat some patients - received some support from the Alzheimer's community.

Advocates said that while the drug is not perfect, it can help delay the cognitive decline in the more than six million Americans who have Alzheimer's.

'This will give us a new biological foothold to build on,' Dr Stephen Salloway, director of neurology and the Memory and Aging Program at Butler Hospital, told The Washington Post.

'To get the best in class, you have to have the first in class.'

The Alzheimer's Association was supportive of the drug as well, hoping that it can provide temporary relief for patients while further drugs are developed.

'We don't think this is the end all or be all,' Harry Johns, president and chief executive of the Alzheimer's Association, told The Post.

'It will take more advances, but it does appear from the science that people, especially at early stages, could be real beneficiaries and that the benefits accumulate over time.'

As part of the accelerated approval, Biogen will have to prove the drug's effectiveness in a clinical trial by 2030.

'We think nine years is unacceptable and our expectation is that it will happen in a much shorter time frame,' said Maria Carrillo of the Alzheimer's Association, about the deadline.

Many scientists have criticized Biogen's data conclusion of the second trial, describing it as finding a conclusion then building the process to get there backwards in order to get the results they wanted.

Three FDA advisory board members, Dr David Knopman of the Mayo Clinic, Dr Aaron Kesselheim of Harvard University and Dr Joel Perlmutter of Washington University St Louis, stepped down last month.

All three were among the opposition in the board's 10-0 vote against approving Aduhelm.

Recommendations from the board are not binding, though, and the FDA is allowed to, and often does, make decisions that go against the board's vote.

It is rare that a unanimous decision by the board is ignored, though, and the agency is generally more conservative than experts on the board - which was not the case with Aduhelm.

Knopman authored a study in November which analyzed the results of the clinical trials, and said he disagreed with Biogen's claim that the drug was effective.

Kesselheim had some scathing words about the drug's approval as well.

'[Aduhelm] is probably the worst drug approval decision in recent U.S. history,' Kesselheim wrote in a letter to FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock obtained by Stat News.

'It is clear to me that FDA is not presently capable of adequately integrating the Committee's scientific recommendations into its approval decisions.'

He also criticized the large price point of the drug, as well.

'The worst thing for people with Alzheimer's would be to put out a product that doesn't work,' Kesselheim said.

'It will be sold at an extremely high price and waste resources that could go to other things.'

Two congressional committees in the House also launched an investigation into the FDA's review of the drug.

The House investigations were announced by Rep Carolyn Maloney, chairwoman of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, and Rep Frank Pallone Jr, chairman of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce.

'We have serious concerns about the steep price of Biogen's new Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm and the process that led to its approval despite questions about the drug's clinical benefit,' Maloney and Pallone Jr said in a statement.

Biogen said it will 'of course cooperate with any inquiry we may receive from these committees,' in response to a Reuters request for comment.

The drug, which will cost $56,000 for a year of treatment, was projected to have a cost between $10,000 and $20,000.

An analysis published by the Kaiser Family Foundation estimated that if just 500,000 Medicare recipients are prescribed Aduhelm, it would cost Medicare nearly $29 billion a year, far more than any other medication.

'At this price, the cost of this one drug alone could top all others covered by Medicare, if it is used widely,' said Tricia Neuman, coauthor of the report.

'There's absolutely no way Biogen should be allowed to charge patients $56,000 for the new Alzheimer's drug - costing Medicare up to $29 billion a year. We must take on the greed of the pharmaceutical industry,' Bernie Sanders, an independent Vermont senator wrote in a tweet.

The narrower label may ease some of those concerns by shrinking the number of patients likely to get the drug, which requires monthly IVs.

Many hospitals have already stated that they plan to limit the drug's use to patients with earlier stage disease.

Doctors could still prescribe the drug for more advanced patients, though insurers might refuse to pay for it, citing the FDA label

Biogen CEO Michel Vounatsos defended the large price of Aduhelm on CNBC on June 7.

'[The price] will allow sustainability of continuing to invest in our rich pipeline that goes beyond Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, ALS, stroke, neuropathic pain and many more. So, we believe this is a fair price,' he said.