Last summer, Robyn Long McCammon found herself in the unenviable position of rebuilding everything from the ground up. Her marriage had come to an end, COVID-19 shuttered her business and the students of what was then known as Maryville Rock Academy found themselves adrift. McCammon was in the same boat, she told The Daily Times recently, but as a multitasking rock ‘n’ roll mama, she did what she’s done since the foundation of the school in September 2010: She rolled up her sleeves and got to work.