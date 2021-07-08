Big 12 releases 2021 preseason poll

The Big 12 will look a little different this season with stadiums filling up and a normal schedule coming back in 2021. College football in general will head back to normal. It was more of the same in 2020, however, in the Big 12 as the Oklahoma Sooners captured yet another league championship. Back-to-back losses to begin conference play kept OU from reaching the College Football Playoff for a fourth consecutive year, but few teams in the nation were as hot down the stretch as the Sooners.