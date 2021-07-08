Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Big 12 releases 2021 preseason poll

By Nick Kosko
247Sports
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Big 12 will look a little different this season with stadiums filling up and a normal schedule coming back in 2021. College football in general will head back to normal. It was more of the same in 2020, however, in the Big 12 as the Oklahoma Sooners captured yet another league championship. Back-to-back losses to begin conference play kept OU from reaching the College Football Playoff for a fourth consecutive year, but few teams in the nation were as hot down the stretch as the Sooners.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brock Purdy
Person
Mike Gundy
Person
Chris Klieman
Person
Gary Patterson
Person
Lincoln Riley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#Bowl Games#American Football#The Oklahoma Sooners#Ou#The Iowa State Cyclones#Jayhawks#Texas Tech#The Red Raiders#Baylor#Kansas State#Fcs#Fbs#Tcu#Oklahoma State#Cowboys
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
News Break
College Football
News Break
Football
News Break
Texas Christian University
News Break
Sports
Related
Oklahoma State247Sports

Chris Klieman explains mindset when coaching against Oklahoma

While the entire Big 12 can’t seem to knock Oklahoma off of its throne, third-year Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is having no issues getting the best of the Sooners. In his two years with the Wildcats, Klieman has led his team to victories over Oklahoma teams that have both been ranked in the top 10. On ESPNU’s coverage of Big 12 Media Days on Wednesday, Klieman explained why he thinks he’s been able to pull off those wins.
Kansas State247Sports

'Kansas made a great hire': Big 12 head coaches talk Lance Leipold

Kansas football's new head coach picked up a few endorsements from his Big 12 colleagues on Wednesday. While Lance Leipold was set to speak to media on Thursday — the second day of the Big 12's preseason media event — four coaches who spoke on Wednesday praised the coaching hire made up the road in Lawrence.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Arch Manning Rumors: 2 Programs Have ‘Solidified’ Themselves

Alabama and Georgia are in the mix to land just about every five-star recruit these days. The same could be said for Arch Manning and his recruitment. That’s right. Both SEC juggernauts are officially in the race to land Manning. Alabama and Georgia join Clemson, LSU and Texas. All five are viewed as the current leaders in Manning’s recruitment.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

NFL Player Arrested and Cut By Team After Disturbing Accusations Surface

The Atlanta Falcons removed veteran linebacker Barkevious Mingo from its lineup over the weekend after he was arrested in a Dallas, Texas, suburb. Mingo was charged with indecency with a child - sexual contact and turned himself into the Arlington police on Thursday, July 8. The incident allegedly happened in 2019 but it didn't come to the attention of authorities until January 2021.
Texas StateMinneapolis Star Tribune

Texas high school football player who assaulted a referee seeks a new start

EDINBURG, Texas — Emmanuel Durón, 19, was scheduled to leave for college last Friday. A surprise pool party was arranged to send him off to restore a ruined football career. But the trade school he plans to attend in Atlanta was still trying to secure a field for its inaugural season. So Durón will have to wait at least a few more weeks before starting a new life, aiming to become someone other than a forever villain who attacked a referee.
Oklahoma State247Sports

Former 5-star prospect Moussa Cisse to announce transfer decision

One of the top basketball prospects in the transfer portal and key Oklahoma State target is set to announce his decision Thursday. Former Memphis center and five-star recruit Moussa Cisse tweeted Wednesday afternoon that he will reveal his future destination Thursday on ESPN. He is expected to choose between Cincinnati, Creighton, Florida State, Georgia and Oklahoma State.
Hoover, AL247Sports

Matt Corral, Jaylon Jones to join Lane Kiffin at SEC Media Days

(Release) Lane Kiffin, Matt Corral and Jaylon Jones will represent Ole Miss next week during 2021 SEC Football Media Days in Hoover, Alabama. The trio of Rebels will appear in the afternoon on day two of the festivities on Tuesday, July 20, along with Kentucky. All four days of SEC Media Days (July 19-22) will be televised on SEC Network.
Texas StatePosted by
The Spun

SEC Commissioner Responds To Oklahoma, Texas Rumors

A stunning report from the Houston Chronicle on Wednesday signaled that a major college football realignment could be just around the corner. Per Brent Zwerneman, two historic programs, Oklahoma and Texas, reached out to the SEC, hoping to join the conference. The Sooners and the Longhorns reportedly wanted out of...
College SportsPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Mike Leach has ridiculous suggestion for expanded College Football Playoff

Mississippi State coach Mike Leach is certainly known for his quotable press conferences, and he delivered another gem on Wednesday at SEC Media Day. Leach was asked about the prospect of an expanded College Football Playoff, and he voiced support for the proposed 12-team format. However, Leach suggested that the NCAA shouldn’t stop there and called for a full 64-team tournament.
Dallas, TXKTEN.com

Sooners Picked First in Football Preseason Poll for Sixth Straight Year

DALLAS, Texas (KTEN) - Oklahoma is the choice for the sixth straight year to win the Conference title in the Big 12 Football Preseason Poll, voted on by media representatives. This year marks the ninth since 2011 in which the Sooners topped the preseason rankings. They have captured a Big 12-record 14 league titles, including the last six.
Norman, OKTahlequah Daily Press

OU football: Sooners named to Maxwell, Chuck Bednarik Awards watch lists

NORMAN — The Sooners landed a pair of players on both the Maxwell Award and Chuck Bednarik Awards watch lists. Quarterback Spencer Rattler and wide receiver Marvin Mims were named to the Maxwell Award watch list on Monday. The award is given annually to the most outstanding player in college football by the Maxwell football club.

Comments / 0

Community Policy