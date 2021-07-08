Cancel
Nashville, TN

Hailie Deegan in for SRX Nashville finale

By RACER Staff
racer.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHailie Deegan will compete in the Camping World SRX Series season finale July 17 at the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, the series announced Thursday. Deegan made her SRX debut last month in a substitute role for regular driver Tony Kanaan, finishing second to race winner Tony Stewart June 19 at Knoxville Raceway. Deegan is back in place of Kanaan this Saturday night at Slinger (Wis.) Speedway. At Nashville, however, Deegan will race against Kanaan as a part of the 12-driver field.

