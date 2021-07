Stocks are building this morning on Tuesday's energetic rebound. Some much needed corrective action in the indices and big-caps was sizable and very quick, but it helped to clear the air for many secondary stocks that have been correcting since February. The tip-off was the relative strength on Monday in growth, small-cap, and speculative stocks that have been struggling with downtrends. The disconnect between the indices and the broad market and the bulk of the market was unsustainable, and the action of the last few days helped that situation.