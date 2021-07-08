Joe Bonamassa is auctioning off a 59 'Burst... and the NFT of a brand-new song he wrote with it
Joe Bonamassa is selling two gems from his famously gargantuan collection of guitar gear – with a twist. Along with his 'Holy Grail' 1959 Gibson Les Paul Sunburst electric guitar and 1963 Fender Vibroverb guitar amp, the blues guitar great is auctioning off – through Heritage Auctions – an NFT of a brand-new song he recorded with that precise combination of gear, Broken Record. The guitar, amp and NFT are a non-negotiable package deal.www.guitarworld.com
