Joe Bonamassa is auctioning off a 59 'Burst... and the NFT of a brand-new song he wrote with it

By Jackson Maxwell
Guitar World Magazine
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoe Bonamassa is selling two gems from his famously gargantuan collection of guitar gear – with a twist. Along with his 'Holy Grail' 1959 Gibson Les Paul Sunburst electric guitar and 1963 Fender Vibroverb guitar amp, the blues guitar great is auctioning off – through Heritage Auctions – an NFT of a brand-new song he recorded with that precise combination of gear, Broken Record. The guitar, amp and NFT are a non-negotiable package deal.

