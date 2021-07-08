Prepare for war as Yngwie Malmsteen unveils his latest volley of volcanic neoclassical shred fury, (Si Vis Pacem) Parabellum

Formed in 1983, Los Angeles-based band ALCATRAZZ became famous for its blend of melodic and progressive rock and for introducing guitar heroes Yngwie J. Malmsteen and Steve Vai to the masses. In a new interview with Jeff Gaudiosi of MisplacedStraws.com, ALCATRAZZ singer Graham Bonnet stated about the group's decision to split with Malmsteen in 1984, just one year after ALCATRAZZ's inception: "Yngwie had to go. We just had a battle which was not very good. I wished he could stay, but this kid, he grew into a monster — but a fucking great guitar player, no doubt. One night I walked offstage when it was time for his guitar solo, and I walked offstage and I tripped over his cord and I pulled it out of the fricking amplifier. And he thought I did it on purpose. I went to the bus and I was sitting there talking to the bus driver. And Yngwie runs in, gets me by the neck, does this [makes a choking motion], pushes his thumbs right into my throat. He said, 'You fucking asshole. In the middle of my solo, you unplugged me.' I said, 'What are you talking about?' I didn't know — I really didn't know what I'd done. What happened was one of our crew saw this happening, saw Yngwie. [Yngwie] was trying to kill my voice, basically. He dug his thumbs right in, right in here. I was choking. And this Hungarian guy, who was big and one of my close friends back then, came up to him and said, 'Yngwie…' He got Yngwie under his arm like this [makes a headlock], and he said, 'You fucking touch Graham again, I'm gonna break your fucking neck.' And that night, I remember we were driving home in the bus back to L.A., and we fired Yngwie on the tour bus because you can't do that — you can't strangle the singer. So that was the end of Yngwie."